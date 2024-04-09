ALEBWELELAPO UNWISE, NOT GOOD FOR ZAMBIA – FR CHIKOYA … As priest denounces police intimidation, saying ‘weren’t we told previous failures were because of foolish leadership?’

Alebwelelapo is unwise and not good for Zambia, says Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya.

And Fr Chikoya has denounced the police summoning of Fr Chewe Mukosa, saying the move was meant to intimidate as there was nothing wrong that he said, stressing that Zambians were told that past troubles were on account of visionless leadership.

Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper, Fr Chikoya urged president Lungu to know when…