ALEBWELELAPO UNWISE, NOT GOOD FOR ZAMBIA – FR CHIKOYA … As priest denounces police intimidation, saying ‘weren’t we told previous failures were because of foolish leadership?’
Alebwelelapo is unwise and not good for Zambia, says Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya.
And Fr Chikoya has denounced the police summoning of Fr Chewe Mukosa, saying the move was meant to intimidate as there was nothing wrong that he said, stressing that Zambians were told that past troubles were on account of visionless leadership.
Speaking with Daily Revelation Newspaper, Fr Chikoya urged president Lungu to know when… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/alebwelelapo-unwise-not-good-for-zambia-fr-chikoya-as-priest-denounces-police-intimidation-saying-werent-we-told-previous-failures-were-because-of-foolish-leade
But these priests don’t learn. What happened in the dark ages and catacombs in Europe? Look at the Nazis in Europe where priests were beside Hitler doing the same Nazi salute and destruction occurred and pope had to apologise. The pope also apologised for what priests did in Rwanda. Other denominations priests and pastors were also picked for assisting instead of stopping it. WHAT ARE THESE CHURCHES FOR? RELIGION was involved in slavery with a Chapel on top of a dungeon in Ghana at the point of no return. As that was NOT enough, Apartheid had Bibilical justifications in addition to acquiring land under the Pope’s blessing of ‘ The doctrine of discovery ‘. I think these things should be made public for these church people to help society better. A better informed society can be a good safe guard against abuse. The same goes for politicians who should also be help accountable for their actions. Reciting democracy and cause havoc like Irag, Libya is NOT acceptable. Humanity should be respected and NOT abused – Full stop.