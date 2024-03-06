Algeria Pledges To Support Mozambique Fight Against Jihadists

The Algerian government has pledged that it would support Mozambique in the fight against kidnapping and the jihadist insurgency primarily affecting the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The agreement comes after Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi’s four-day visit to Algeria.

President Nyusi told journalists on Sunday that Algeria had “promised immediate support for the Local Force, the one that is fighting terrorism”.

He added that the North African country would train their forces and send equipment to help them in their fight against jihadist groups.

The two countries have deep historical ties, as the first guerrillas for Mozambique’s liberation war were trained in Algeria.

The Algerian pledge comes at a time when reports from Cabo Delgado say jihadists passed through Quissanga on Friday night, stole food and created panic.

The gas and ruby-rich province of Cabo Delgado has been a magnet for Islamist groups seeking to exploit its natural resources. Numerous multinational companies operate in the area.