Algeria withdraw bid to host 2025 and 2027 AFCON

Algeria have withdrawn their bid to host the 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

The Algeria Football Federation president Walid Sadi announced the AFF’s decision on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The announcement comes on the eve of CAF’s announcement of the host country for 2025 and 2027. The CAF Executive Committee’s announcement will take place on Wednesday, September 27 in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria’s withdrawal means bidders who are hoping to secure the hosting right for the 2025 edition include Morocco, Zambia, and a joint bid by Nigeria and Benin.

According to reports, Morocco are favourite to win the hosting right. Whereas Senegal, Botswana, and Egypt are seeking to host the 2027 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have also launched a joint bid for the 2027 edition of the tournament.