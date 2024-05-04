POLICE DETAIN ZNS OFFICER IN STABBING INCIDENT TO PREVENT SCRAMBLE FOR MEALIE MEAL

Monze Police station received a phone call from a concerned member of the public that an unknown person of unknown address had been stabbed with a bayonet by a ZNS Officer at Hamusonde Market ZNS Milling Outlet.

A statement released by Southern Province Police Commissioner, Auxesio Daka, to the general public says, this occurred on May 3, 2024 at about 17:50hrs at Hamusonde Market in Monze.

Acting on the report, the Police rushed to the ZNS milling outlet at Hamusonde Market where they were told that the victim had already been rushed to the hospital.

Police followup at the hospital and found the victim being attended to by the medical personnel at Monze Mission Hospital.

Upon arrival, the Police interviewed the victim who they came to identify as Simwamba Mwanakaambo aged 35 years of Kanundwa Village in Bweengwa Area of Monze.

The victim in the matter was discovered with a deep cut on the left hand and a knife was allegedly used in the act.

Brief facts of the matter are that Bwalya Davis was assigned to provide crowd control at the ZNS milling outlet to avoid scramble for cheap ZNS mealie meal bags.

Due to commotion and failure to maintain themselves in an orderly manner, the officer appeared to have lost temper, hence producing his military bayonet and ended up stabbing the victim on the left hand.

ZNS Officers at the outlet then requested for reinforcement and a team of ZNS rescuers rushed to the scene of crime and unknown ZNS officer in the long run hit another customer by the name of Edify Makondo aged 22 yrs of Railways Compound in Monze using a military belt.

Both victims have been issued with medical report forms while the officer who wounded has been detained in police cells for the subject offence of unlawful wounding pending appearance in court of law.

Byta FM