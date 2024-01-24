Aliko Dangote tops Forbes’ list as Africa’s richest man for year 13

For 13 years in a row, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is named the wealthiest person in Africa by Forbes magazine, even through the tough times in the country’s economy.

The 20 richest people on the list have a total of $82. 4 billion

The magazine says that it is very difficult to make and keep a billion-dollar fortune in the continent.

It shows who the richest people in Africa are and where they live or do business.

Forbes said that Mr. Dangote’s money increased by $400 million in the last year, and now he is worth $13. 9 billion

The 66-year-old man made a lot of money from selling cement and sugar. Last year, he also opened a place where oil is made in Lagos, Nigeria’s main city for business.

Since Bola Tinubu became president in May after a controversial election, the value of the local currency, the naira, has dropped a lot and the cost of fuel has gone up a lot because the government stopped giving a subsidy for it.

Forbes said Mr Dangote is still the richest in spite of the naira losing value, which made Dangote Cement’s share price go up.

South African businessman Johann Rupert is still the second richest person, followed by former diamond miner Nicky Oppenheimer in third place.

South Africa has four rich people, Egypt has five, Nigeria has four, and Morocco has two. Algeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe all have one very rich person.