ALL 354 INDENI EMPLOYEES PAID THEIR REDUNDANT PACKAGES

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The National Union of Transport And Allied Workers –NUTAW- has confirmed that all the 354 Indeni employees that were declared redundant have been paid their redundant packages.

Union Secretary General Anderson Hanyinga has confirmed to phoenix news in an interview that government has honored its commitment by clearing dues for all the employees.

Mr. Hanyinga is however of the view that going forward, government should quicken the process of transforming Indeni into a new working model so that some employees may be recalled.

And Mr. Hanyinga is appealing to government to extend the gesture to tazama pipeline to ensure that it gets back to normal operations to reduce anxiety for the over 180 employees who have not received their august salaries.

PHOENIX NEWS