ALL CHIEFS WILL BE PROVINCIAL MINISTERS WHILE HEADMEN WILL BE ON SALARY UNDER MY GOVT – M’MEMBE

By George Lemba

Fred Namakando M’membe has promised Chiefs that once their subjects vote for him in 2026, all Chiefs will be appointed as Provincial ministers.

M’membe has also said smaller Chiefs will be appointed as district commissioners stating that Chiefs know how to take care of people.

Meanwhile M’membe has also promised village headmen and women that they will also be put on government salaries of not less than K15, 000 (not sure how feasible this is mwe).

Anyway, M’membe lives in utopia.