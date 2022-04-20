ALLEGED UPND CADRES TAKOVER LIVINGSTONE’S ZIMBABWE MARKET

By Rhodah Mvula

Suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Livingstone are allegedly harassing bus drivers at the city’s famous Zimbabwe Market Bus Station.

Speaking to Diamond News in Livingstone, the bus drivers lament unprovoked attacks by the said UPND members that persistently issue threats of dismantling the current bus station committee in preference of their own people.

A concerned driver, Manda Situwa, claims the said cadres are relentless even when police have been involved and do not seem to adhere to the presidential directive to bar cadres from markets and bus stations.

Meanwhile Southern Province UPND Spokesperson Neto Halwabala says the party does not condone caderism in markets or bus stations.- Diamond TV