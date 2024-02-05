ALLIANCE WANTS US TO BE CHOLA BOYS –KABIMBA

EF leader Wynter Kabimba has reacted saying the opposition alliance wants to use others as chola boys, in response to alliance member Saboi Imboela’s remarks that others were not invited for the alliance’s formation because they wanted to start small and bring everybody on board later.

And Imboela said former president Edgar Lungu said people change when they go to State House, wondering how the alliance would ensure that the same would pick up calls when they were called by the alliance.

But Kabimba said President Hakainde Hichilema indicated that he often communicates with Lungu but such queries have never been…