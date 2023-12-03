“AM A LIVING TESTIMONY OF GOD’S MERCY,” NAKACINDA

As he describes surviving of accident ordeal as a miracle…

Smart Eagles/ Sat. Dec 2, 2023

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, who cheated death last night when the vehicle he was driving collided with a train , has thanked God for his life and has described surviving the ordeal as nothing short of a miracle.

The 44 year old PF strong man whose vehicle is severely damaged sustained only minor bruises.

Nakacinda has thanked everyone who took time to pray for him and send him best wishes for a quick recovery.

” Comrades, Iam a living testimony . I thank God I escaped that accident unhurt, but sustained minor bruises. Thank you very much, everyone, for your prayers and support and blessings to you all. Our lives will not be cut short until we fulfil our assignments here on earth,” said Nakacinda.