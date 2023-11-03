Am not bitter and I don’t want a job as a civil servant- Topson Pathias Kunda

Am not bitter and I don’t want a job as a civil servant.
When I talk it does not mean that am bitter or that I want a job. I have resolved in my life never to be in civil service no matter the the position. This means that I will never work as a diplomat. Secondly I will never work as PS or DC in my life because I want to remain in politics whole my life.
When I talk all I want is those in government to do the correct thing to their friends who are in the party. The only thing I don’t like is people who are selfish and unappreciative. But that does not mean that I want handouts. I don’t like the fact that many of those who suffered when we were in opposition are seen as nothing today . Few people have been blocking others not to meet the president.
I don’t like greediness number one and I don’t like being treated as second class. The other thing is that I don’t like it when I see people destroying UPND government a thing I almost lost my life for hence I speak. There is also no where in UPND/government where people can take their grievances because those in government consider us who are not in government as cadres and we are treated as such. Lastly am not angry no hungry. I make good money because am a hard working man just the way my late poor father was.
We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
You’re free to go join the opposition. You were given an opportunity to stand and the people of Serenje didn’t believe in you twice during the general elections and also during a by-elections. So bwana it’s time you started working and stopped making noise online. If you think PF and Lungu will win. Good luck for you and go and join them. Despite being given resources for campaign you failed terribly. You’re not greatful and only want to work for your tummy. You can’t even see the changes that have taken place in the country. The debts that HH has renegotiating that had brought the economy down was incurred by Lungus regime and ended up defaulting. Do you know what that means? Lungu put KCM in limbo by pretending to take over the mine, and gave it to his friends to loot it. Your brain is foggy! Stop confusing people.