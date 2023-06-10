AMAI DOTI IS LOOKING FOR A MUD FIGHT, FRED M’MEMBE REACTS TO LAURA MITI

He writes:

Borrowing from my sister Saboi, amai Doti is looking for a mud fight. No she won’t get it. Ours is a struggle for Justice, Equity and Peace.

