Amazon To Fire Another 9,000 Staff

Online retail giant, Amazon, on Monday announced a new wave of layoffs after cutting 18,000 jobs in January.

Telegraph reports that Amazon’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, announced the redundancies in a company-wide note to employees on Monday, saying, “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks.”

Cuts will fall on the company’s computer hosting division, Amazon Web Services, its HR and technology, advertising departments, and its Twitch game streaming website.

Amazon cut 18,000 roles in January, including 1,200 UK redundancies. The company made a record loss of $2.7bn (£1.69bn) for the final three months of 2023.