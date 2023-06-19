AMB.EMMANUEL MWAMBA APPLAUDS MILES SAMPA FOR HIS GOOD GESTURE

Good hearted people are rare in our generation but we thank God that we still have some in our midst despite scarcity.

Last week former Ambassador Emmanuel MWAMBA appreciated Matero Member Of Parliament for his good heart.Miles Sampa last week moved from one police station to the other looking for Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba.After locating him at Emmasdale Police Station, Amb Mwamba appreciated his efforts and thanked him for his visit as it meant a lot to him and his family.

And Mr .Mwamba couldn’t hide this truth as he told his counterpart that he was deeply humbled and honored by Sampa’s visit at Emmasdale Police Station when he was under custody over the allegations flying around social media.

Indeed, Miles Sampa always pours his heart and soul into everything and he doesn’t choose and he is also there for everyone in Patriotic Front and outside green party circle.

Not long ago,Hon.Miles Sampa willingly took up a role of being a surety in Francis Muchemwa’s case, a close allay to former PF secretary General Davies Mwila, when everyone refused to do so including his “best friend” the former Secretary General for PF.

Hon.Miles Sampa’s smile is always genuine and always has good intentions behind every action he takes.He is readily available for anyone, which is not the case with other Patriotic Front Presidential candidates.

We refer to Miles Sampa as “healer”, “friend”, or even “magical”.He’s always there to hug you, and be able to piece you back together after being broken down.Best of all he feels happy when everyone is happy.

Miles Sampa always offers new experience and help in every way possible and be able to see life from a different perspective, he is like “a squirrel that identifies how fertile the soil is”.

It’s not hard to feel deeply connected to Miles Sampa because he is just magical.He has the ability to touch your heart with his pure -intentioned desirable actions and selflessness.

The problem is that many don’t practice kindness frequently and, at times , we don’t appreciate it when others do.One thing is certain: Miles Sampa’s kindness is the “Koh-qi-noor”, a rare gem, a mountain light”opulent diamond.”

Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba’s manifestation shows how good someone is and their few in this world who would come in open and appreciate good people like he did to Miles Sampa after his medical check-up.Much respect to EM too.

Joseph Kazoza