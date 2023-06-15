AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA DETAINED AT EMMASDALE POLICE STATION

A team of MCCs and Parliamentarians led by leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon. Brian Mundubile currently at Emmasdale police station where Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is being detained.



The leader of Opposition in Parliament is in company of Hon. George Chisanga, Hon.Mutotwa Kafwaya,Hon.Christopher Shakafuswa.

Amb.Mwamba was being abducted at the Car wash and no one knew where he was taken to.



The team has moved from one police station to the other in search of Amb.Mwamba,and finally they found him at Emmasdale police station where he has been detained.



According to the information received from the onlookers at the car wash, they said he was badly beaten by those who got him and as things stands, the team that came to see him have been denied access to see him from the police cells.

The charge for his arrest is not yet known.