Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba In Cells For Assaulting A Police Officer At A Car Wash – Police

AMBASSADOR MWAMBA IN CELLS FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER AT A CAR WASH – POLICE

By Correspondent(The FOX Newspaper)

POLICE in Lusaka have charged and arrested former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Emmanuel Mwamba for alleged assault.

According to Police, Mwamba is alleged to have assaulted a police officer at a named car wash in Lusaka’s Woodlands area.

Lawyer Makebi Zulu, however, has wondered how Mwamba could assault the police when it is him who was assaulted.

Zulu says the incident of the alleged assault happened yesterday between 16 and 17 hours when police went to pick Mwamba for an undisclosed offence.

He says it is unthinkable for the police and the State to accuse a victim of assault of assaulting officers.

Mwamba remains in police detention at Emmasdale Police Station awaiting court appearance.

And leader of the opposition, Brian Mundubile, has described the arrest of Mwamba as political persecution.

NDC president Saboi Imboela who earlier visited Mwamba denounced the arrest and wondered why political arrests have become fashion when President Hakainde Hichilema is leaving for an international assignment.

-The FOX Newspaper