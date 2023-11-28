Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Reminds Noel Nkhoma

Let us test the facts we usually state ;

● PF left price of 25kg breakfast mealie-meal at K120. It’s now at at K320.

● PF left the price of fuel at K17 per litre. It’s now at K29.9 per litre.

● PF left the price of fertiliser the FISP K600 and now is at K800 to K1,200.

● PF left the price of electricity low including connections fee was at K700 but is now at K7,700 minimum.

● PF left the exchange rate for dollar at K15.89 it’s now at K23.8

● PF left foreign reserves at $3.1billion, the reserves are now at $2.7billion.

● PF left national strategic maize grain reserves with Food Reserve Agency of 1.5million metric tonnes which is 7.5 months national supply. There is now basically two months supply being held by FRA!

Recently Government announced plans to import maize supply for 10 months.

8. PF built schools, colleges, universities. PF expanded classes by 14,237 classrooms for primary schools, 4,600 classrooms for secondary school and increased public universities from 2 to 7.

● It also built 110 secondary schools.

● PF built 650 health centres, 99 mini hospitals, 65 district hospitals and upgraded numerous clinics to level hospitals.

● PF built roads and bridges and specifically Township roads in many districts.

● PF built new dams

● PF uprated generation capacity from 1,600 megawatts to 3,500 megawatts and ended in loadshedding.

● PF built international airports and upgraded regional airstrip.

So what is my brother Noel Nkhoma talking about?

● PF foreign debt was at $12.9billion. Noel Nkhoma must explain why the debts is now sitting at $18billion ( $14.2billion + $3.8billion interest).

Let Noel Nkhoma also disclose how much they have borrowed since December 2021.

● Nkhoma may also take interest why there is a spike in large-scale acts of corruption.

On the successes Let him tell us about UPND successes and their CDF.