Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s Calls For National-wide Shut Down Case Comes Up In Court

MWAMBA’S CALLS FOR NATIONAL-WIDE SHUT DOWN CASE COMES UP IN COURT

…Mwamba’s call for a national wide shutdown to protect democracy were seditious says State”..

Lusaka- Tuesday, 9th February 2024

Patriotic Front party Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba today appeared before Lusaka Magistrate, Hon. Chrispin Hampungani.

Mwamba is charged with the offence of engaging in seditious practices contrary to Section 57(1)(c) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of

Zambia.

The case arises from Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba calls for a national wide shutdown to protect democracy and the Constitution whose words have been deemed to be seditious.

The details are that on the 4th day of

November, 2023 at Lusaka in the Lusaka

District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic

of Zambia, on his own Facebook page, Emmanuel Mwamba did publish

seditious material entitled National – wide shutdown “This amendment to the patriotic Front Office Bearers remains illegal.”

Mr. Mwamba further stated that;

“Like the illegal changes at parliament or anywherelse, the extral -Ordinary General Conference that made Miles Sampa PF President, remains

illegal and was held outside the provisions of

the Patriotic Front Constitution.”

“The Patriotic Front shall Not be stolen by a stooge installed by President Hakainde Hichilema.”

“Parliament,Courts and Registrar of Societies will Not deliver justice. Family let’s reclaim our

Democracy and Constitutionalism by engaging in mass actions and national -wide shutdown.”

The case was adjourned to 23rd February 2024 as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not yet granted consent for prosecution.