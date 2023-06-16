“AMB MWAMBA, OTHERS ARREST POLITICALLY MOTIVATED,” NAKACINDA

..Says it is a clear attempt to try and silence the PF…

Smart Eagles/Thursday. Jun 15 , 2023 .

The Patriotic Front says the arrest of their member of the Central Committee and deputy information Chairperson Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and bloggers on plaforms which have provided coverage to the former ruling party is a clear attempt to silence the Patriotic Front.

Speaking in Lusaka, thursday , PF information Chairperson Hon. Raphael Nakacinda said it was rather unfortunate that the ruling United Party for National Development, UPND, had divised a plan on how to dodge providing required answers to the Zambian people on serious matters such as the documents that had been circulating on social media, which documents had been seen on posts from reputable international organisations and individuals.

He stated that the plan involved them UPND the police to intimidate , brutalise and harrass the opposition as a way of diverting attention from providing answers to the important quetions on the documents in circulation on social media.

” Firstly, they said we will arrest those that leaked the document . This implies that the documents were there and being kept secret and had found themselves in public domain. Then days later, they change the narrative and say the documents in circulation are forged documents. The UPND should just provide the answers that people require over those documents instead of brutalising people ,” Nakacinda said .

And Nakacinda has expressed shock that Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba who was picked up by police and is alleged to have been manhandled and injured in the process and requiring medical attention is now being charged with assault.

Nakacinda has since emphasised that the PF would stand strong and united and not cower even in the face of massive persecution.