EEP President Chilufya Tayali

AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA DETAINED AT KABWATA POLICE, WHILE NAKACHINDA HAS BEEN TRANSFERRED TO CHELSTONE POLICE

This morning, President Lungu was scheduled to go and visit Raphael Nakachinda at Kabwata police station. Unfortunately, some UPND cadres mobilized themselves to cause confusion.

The police decided to move Nakachinda to Chelstone while the UPND and PF cadres clashed and some PF members, particularly Clement Tembo and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba were locked up.

However Clement Tembo has just been released while Emmanuel Mwamba is still detained at Kabwata.

The question is, if the clash was between the two political parties, why is it that, only some PF members were detained?

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!