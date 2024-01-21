AMBASSADOR GEORGE KANYAMULA ZULU REPLY TO SISHUWA SISHUWA ON LOZI JUDGES Vs PF CASES

Friday 19, 2024, an article by Sishuwa Sishuwa, a PhD. political scientist and an academician, wrote in the form of a question;

“ARE JUDGES BEING CHERRY PICKED TO HEAR PF CASES?

The writer Sishuwa Sishuwa has continually been biased towards HH. One could have given a thought to what the true picture to this view is had he been impartial.

He continues

“I had previously been invited to attend the Shaka day memorial in 1996 by late King Zwelithini and late Prince Mangusuthu Buthelezi. During the proceedings, I inquired from mtwana kaphindangene why the Kingdom was allowing young girls to perform completely naked? Prince Buthelezi told me this;

“These girls are not naked, but that you Zulu is the one that is naked.” he continued.

“The young girls did not see themselves as being naked because they were unaware of their nakedness, but because you know your nakedness, you saw it but not them” Buthelezi said.

Ambassador Zulu concludes;

IT IS THE SAME HERE.

“Tribalism is in the eyes of the writer Sishuwa Sishuwa not the judge incharge of allocating cases to, and for clear reasons that some of these judges are new and were never allocated cases of that kind before and need to be tested not because they are Lozi speakers but because they qualified for the job. Let us all as citizens look at how we can bring ourselves together as one, in the spirit of one land and one nation, which should be our cry. He continues;

” I have no doubt we shall achieve unity if we remove old views of who is Lozi and who is Ngoni. We should judge each other by other characters , personality, and competence than what tribe we come from. ” He concludes.