AMERICAN LAWMAKER WARNS TSHISEKEDI: Allow Citizens To Protest Fraudulent Election; Cautions US Envoy In Kinshasa Against Endorsing Stolen Vote

American lawmaker Chris Smith has cautioned President Felix Tshisekedi against restricting freedoms of citizens ahead of his imminent controversial victory set to be announced on Sunday.

Representative Smith has called for transparency and accountability over the elections held over six days starting on December 20, 2023.

CENI is set to pronounce Tshisekedi as winner but parallel voter tabulation show that opposition leader won the election despite widespread acts of fraud, intimidation and violence.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT FROM AMERICA

WASHINGTON—In a statement issued today, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Global Human Rights and Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, renewed his call for transparency and accountability following the elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which have led to national controversy.

“As citizens take to the streets to peacefully challenge the manifest irregularities and delays in vote counting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, I call upon the Government of President Felix Tshisekedi to respect the right to assemble peacefully and to free speech.

“I am hopeful that our US ambassador, Lucy Tamlyn, will not repeat the mistakes of her predecessor, who ratified an evidently flawed outcome five years ago, and that our government will seek accountability. I also urge respect for independent church voices and good governance leaders who observed the elections and remain eager for democracy and respect for constitutional principles to prevail in one of the important and proud countries in Africa.”- DRC News Today