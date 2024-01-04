AMERICAN SENATOR: DRC Election Was Flawed; Risks Democracy, Anti-Corruption & Security For Country

Voices of United States of America lawmakers that have dismissed the Democratic Republic of Congo election are growing with Senator Jim Risch of Idaho describing President Felix Tshisekedi’s soviet styled provisional win as flawed.

Risch said has urged President Joe Biden and his administration to revisit the American policy on the DRC.

“The flawed #DRC elections must trigger a reset of US policy to prioritize the Congolese people.

“Biden Admin’s past strategy of being all-in on the Tshisekedi gov’t doesn’t serve US interests to counter #China and risks #democracy, anti-corruption efforts & security in the DRC,” Risch said.

This comes a few days after American lawmaker Chris Smith cautioned Tshisekedi against restricting freedoms of citizens before his controversial victory was announced on Sunday.

Representative Smith has called for transparency and accountability over the elections held over six days starting on December 20, 2023.

CENI, led by Tshisekedi’s Kasai cousin Denis Kadima, pronounce Tshisekedi as winner but parallel voter tabulation show that opposition leader won the election despite widespread acts of fraud, intimidation and violence.

Opposition leader Moise Katumbi yesterday issued a statement calling on has supporters to defend democracy and rejected the announcement of Tshisekedi as the winner.- DRC News Today