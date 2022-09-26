AMOS CHANDA DISMISSES DEC REPORT

Former State House Press Aide Amos Chanda who was rearrested yesterday has issued the statement below dismissing the press release by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

MEDIA STATEMENT

23.09.2022

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) yesterday released a factually incorrect statement alleging that they have rearrested me on charges of graft amounting to $200,000.

This statement is not only misleading and inherently malicious, but also completely adrift with the pursuit of justice in a democratic society.

I have neither engaged in any corrupt activity nor have I laundered any such amounts as alleged.

Notwithstanding that these vile allegations will be robustly dispelled at trial before the courts of law, I find it necessary that the public understands that the false DEC charges have infact been vigorously denied.

It is unacceptable that the DEC would rush to the media in the manner they did contrary to the spirit agreed upon that such engagements were to be avoided by both parties.

Lastly, in the interest of justice, it is important that those tasked to lead law enforcement agencies– whatever their circumstances–must always refrain from abusing institutional authority to ride roughshod over ordinary citizens. Invoking personal, rather national interest in the performance of their duties is detrimental to the institutional integrity the public expects of our governance institutions.

Amos Chanda

Lusaka. 23 September 2022