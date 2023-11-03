AN OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT

By Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

RE: CALLING FOR AN IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION OF THE SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Looking at the current national happenings, I can confirm that Our current speaker of the National Assembly has proved to be highly incompetent and emotional towards the opposition and independent members of Parliament and her leadership approach towards the house is so undemocratic.

Reflecting on the campaign message which was shared to the Zambian people some few years ago by the president this serves to be against your agenda towards zambian people,Your excellence president Hakainde Hichilema promised the zambian people an uncompromised democracy to be enjoyed by every zambian citizen.You promised freedoms of speech and expression.

But 2 years down the line of power zambians have so far received is half baked kind of democracy.Citizens are being arrested like criminals for expressing their views of on current governance and displeasure.Atleast every week a person is arrested for political reasons, Opposition leaders are being silence.we slowly turning into a one part state.Looking at the kind of a person you are and the kind of leadership skills you exposed to us during your days in opposition, I feel this is against your wish hence we request you to look into this matter before the situation becomes worse .

No one feels safe at the moment.