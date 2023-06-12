ANDD ADVISES MINISTER OF MINES TO ADDRESS THE REPORTED ALLEGEDLY ILLEGAL MINING AT KCM

Lusaka… Monday June 12, 2023

Advocates for National Development and Democracy , (ANDD), is saddened by the reported illegal mining happening at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) at the expense of the many Zambians who are suffering due to the non functionality of KCM.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile disclosed at a press briefing recently that there is illegal mining taking place at the mine, without proper accountability on mining resources.

But reacting to the development, ANDD Executive Director, Samuel Banda notes that the Minister of Mines Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe needs to address the reported illegality as a matter of urgency and restore mining viability, transparency and effectiveness.

Mr Banda has further observed that the reported illegal mining activities if true, are regrettable because they are happening amidst ongoing negotiations between Vedanta and government on the possible takeover of the mining firm which has been underperforming due to lack of a clear mining roadmap.

He however says he has confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema, to restore mining viability by officially handing over KCM to Vedanta Resources who are the legal owners of KCM.

He says KCM is a national strategic asset which requires to be run transparently and effectively for the sake of promoting economic growth for the benefit of the majority Zambians.

“That is why we have been insisting that government should conclude negotiations and give Vedanta the mine so that they can start to operate optimally, create the much needed employment and business opportunities for many Zambians, improve liquidity in the economy, increase Forex and stabilize our national currency,” Mr Banda has said.

He has since challenged mines Minister, Hon Kabuswe to tell the nation government’s position on the Vedanta-KCM issue amidst the reported illegal mining having place at KCM.