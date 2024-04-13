ANDD DEMANDS THAT MOPANI DEAL GOES FOR PARLIAMENT RATIFICATION

…..We are happy that Mopani has been unlocked but the deal must be ratified in accordance with article 210 sub-section (2) of the Republican constitution

Lusaka… Friday April 12, 2024

The Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has demanded that the Mopani Copper Mine deal should be taken to Parliament for ratification in accordance with Article 210 sub-section (2) of the Republican Constitution.

The organization has since called on Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe to take this matter to Parliament in accordance with the provisions of the law.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says his organization is not against the idea of giving International Resources as an inquiry partner to run the asset but that the correct procedure must be followed.

“As ANDD, we have analysed the Mopani Mine deal with an investor International Resources. We are happy to note that finally Mopani has been unlocked which is another key development towards actualizing the 3 million metric tonnes copper production target by the year 2031. We undoubtedly believe that this mining milestone is a vital development towards offsetting debts owed to suppliers and contractors and also unlocking the country’s socio-economic sectors by addressing Kwacha volatility and promoting job creation, among other benefits,” he said.

“We further want to indicate that Zambians especially the people of the Copperbelt want Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) to also be unlocked as soon as possible to expedite our mining targets and objectives as a country whose economy thrives on mining. Amidst all the outlined positives, we however feel that the Mopani deal should be taken to parliament for ratification in accordance with our constitution article 210 subsection (2).”

Mr Banda understands the importance and need for the government to heed to concerns from stakeholders on the need to amicably deal with the loose ends in the Mopani deal by following all the laid down procedures.

“Zambians and other stakeholders are custodians of these mining firms and have constitutional rights to voice concerns when important national developments are marred with illegalities,” he added.