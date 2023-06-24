ANDD WELCOMES DEBT RESTRUCTURE AGREEMENT

… however asks govt to avail the terms and conditions attached to the agreement

Lusaka… Saturday June 24, 2023

Advocates for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has observed that the debt restructure agreement will help boost investor confidence and attract more investment into the country.

The organization has however, called on the government of President Hakainde Hichilema to avail the terms and conditions of the debt restructure agreement.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says this will enable stakeholders to adequately advise the government on debt issues.

“We welcome the debt restructure work frame agreement that the new dawn government has reached. This has been long overdue, we congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema and the stakeholders for the efforts that they have put in to reach that agreement,” he said.

“We believe this will boost investor confidence and attract more investment to our country. However we appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration to avail the details of the conditions attached to the debt restructure agreement so that people can know the terms and conditions attached to this package.”

He believed that the country can avoid debt by investing into home grown solutions saying Zambia is blessed with minerals such as Copper, gold, sugilite from Luapula, cobolt and other minerals which the nation can use to boost the economy.