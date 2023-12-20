ANDD WISHES DRC FREE, FAIR AND PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Advocates for National Development and Democracy,(ANDD), have wished the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections, as the country goes to the polls today 20th December 2023

ANDD Executive Director, Samuel Banda, says smooth and violence-free general elections that foster a democratic process are cardinal in promoting not only national unity but also transcending borders to feed into regional socio-economic development.

He said he is hopeful that the electoral atmosphere will be conducive for the people in the Copper-rich nation, to exercise their democratic right and choose leaders who they feel will address their various economic social challenges and deliver economic growth and development.

Mr Banda notes that DRC is an integral part of Africa’s development trajectory and shares with Zambia historical bilateral relations which should continue to thrive before and after this crucial election.

He further notes that today’s elections should not be about winners and losers,but about democratic competition based on development ideologies that are people-centred.