ANGOLA ASKED TO RECONSIDER SUPPLYING REFINED FUEL TO ZAMBIA

Zambia has asked Angola to consider supplying refined Fuel on a government to government, Business to government and Business to Business basis in order to have access to refined petroleum and diesel at concessional prices.



Government has also successfully lobbied their Angolan counterparts to re-open the opportunity for Zambia to own a stake in the Lobito refinery project which will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.



Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga is expected to facilitate the engagement of the Ministries responsible for Energy and Oil in the two countries to actualise this development.



According to a joint Communiqué, this opportunity will guarantee Zambia consistent access to the supply of petroleum on a preferential basis.



This was revealed when Zambia and Angola signed an addendum, on 14th April, 2022, in Luanda, Angola by the two Ministers of Trade, Chipoka Mulenga and Victor Fernandes of Angola whose aim is to unlock the deadlock that has halted the operationalisation of the Bilateral Trade Agreement for six years



The two countries have listed about 150 products which could be exported duty free to countries covering agriculture, extractive, agro-processing and manufacturing among other sectors.