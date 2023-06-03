ANGOLA ASKS FOR 200 ZAMBIAN MEDICAL PERSONNEL

Angola has requested Zambia to send 200 medical personnel from various categories to provide services to that country.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Health of the two countries was signed in March this year.



Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola LAWRENCE CHALUNGUMANA has told ZNBC news in Angola that the medical personnel are expected to start work once all formalities are completed.



Mr. CHALUNGUMANA said this is being done in the framework of the bilateral relations which the two countries are pursuing in various sectors of the economy.



He further disclosed that Zambia is working on other areas of bilateral relations in the transport and energy sectors.

And Defence Minister AMBROSE LUFUMA will represent President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at a one day extra ordinary summit of the Great Lakes region.



Mr. CHALUNGUMANA said the meeting has been convened in order to try and find a solution to conflicts in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo DRC and Sudan.



He said Angolan President JOAO LOURENCO who is also chairperson for the Great lakes region has called for a meeting to address the wars which are becoming of great concern to the region.

CREDIT: ZNBC