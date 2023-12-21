Angola leaves Opec oil club in row over quotas

The government of Angola says it’s leaving the oil producers’ organisation, Opec, over a dispute on production quotas.

It follows Opec’s decision last month to further reduce output.

he cut would have lowered Angola’s oil quota to 1.1 million barrels per day, to reflect the country’s dwindling output capacity.

Announcing the decision, the oil minister Diamantino Azevedo said Angola’s role in the organisation was not relevant and it was time for the country to focus on its goals.

Angola had been a member of Opec for 16 years.