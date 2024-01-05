Another illegal appointment by the National Assembly.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

While matters are in the courts of law , the Speaker of the National Assembly has continued to take instructions from illegal and unknown persons to the Party.

The State has keenly imposed these two individuals as Patriotic Front President and Secretary General.

All these actions by the National Assembly and other bodies remain contemptuous to the court processes.

We still hold that Hon.Brian Mundubile is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Stephen Kampyongo remains Opposition Whip despite the lawlessness being perpetrated by the National Assembly.

Below is the letter.

SUBJECT; Appointment of MR JONATHAN DAKA, MP AS DEPUTY PF

WHIP

I wish to inform you that the Patriotic Front Party, through the Secretary General Mr

Morgan Ng’ona, has appointed Mr Jonathan Daka, MP, as the Deputy PF Whip with

immediate effect. Mr Daka, MP takes over from Mr Anthony Kasandwe, MP.