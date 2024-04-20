ANTI CORRUPTION COMMISSION TO APPEAL ACQUITTAL OF FORMER JUSTICE MINISTER GIVEN LUBINDA

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has announced its intention to appeal against the acquittal of former Justice Minister Given Lubinda on charges of possessing properties deemed to be proceeds of crime. Timothy Moono, Head of Corporate Communications at ACC, made this announcement during a media briefing held in Lusaka today. The commission is currently studying the court judgment before proceeding with the appeal.

Mr. Lubinda was acquitted yesterday of the charge of possessing properties valued at over 200,000 dollars, which were suspected to be proceeds of crime. The ACC, however, aims to challenge this decision in an effort to seek further legal recourse.

In a separate development, the ACC has made significant progress in its ongoing investigations, leading to the seizure of 68 motor vehicles within the past three months. These vehicles, worth over 41 million Kwacha, have been linked to various cases under investigation. Moreover, an additional 25 motor vehicles, valued at 20 million Kwacha, were forfeited to the state.

According to Mr. Moono, these motor vehicles were discovered during the course of ACC’s investigations and were subsequently seized. After the expiration of a Gazette Notice for the owners to claim them, the vehicles were declared forfeited to the state. This action showcases the commission’s commitment to combatting corruption and ensuring that assets obtained through illicit means are properly dealt with by the law.