ANTONIO MWANZA IS SIMPLY A POLITICAL OPPORTUNIST AND A LIAR | Banda Sakanya

Antonio Mwanza SP Media director is a political opportunist who doesn’t have a sound and stable independent political mind.

Antonio Mwanza has said UPND government has failed to address the issue of mealie meal and high poverty levels.

Mwanza should not forget so easily that this country was drawn aback economically by PF regime to which he was part of.

It was the first time in the history of this country to default on EURO BOND a conspicuous sign that the country was economically going down.

President HH is working on long term measures that which even after his terms in office, the country shall remain strong economically.

The long term measure to the high cost of mealie meal is the procurement of Ten (10) milling machines which shall be positioned in all the ten provinces.

ZNS shall run these milling plants and farms in all the provinces making the cost of mealie meal being reduced.

Mwanza is being economical with the truth.

The truth is that UPND government has ~



1. Introduced free education

2. CDF K28m



3. Employed 40+ teachers and Heath workers

4. Restored meal allowances



5. Introduced bursary skills

6. Ended load shedding



7. NAPSA partial withdraw

8. Tazama pipe line restored and Indeni workers got their jobs back.

Antonio Mwanza should be ashamed to lie that their is nothing upnd government has done in two years of being in government.

HH needs the support of every Zambian that want to see this country grow economically and be a better country to live in.

We should not go back to the times of PF when leadership was busy splashing money on cadres who ended up holding competitions of burning money.