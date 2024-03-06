APC TIPS GOVT

…..to pursue politics that add value to the lives of the local people

Lusaka… Wednesday March 6, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

All peoples Congress (APC) President Nasson Msoni has urged government to pursue politics that add value to the lives of the local people.

Mr Msoni says senseless procurement of equipment and vehicles in the midst of a disaster is a self defeating political pursuit.

“No one will take us seriously as a country if government has embarked on a shopping spree of electric cars and other unnecessary paraphernalia at the expense of our starving citizens,” said the APC leader.

“At today’s prices of mealie meal thousands upon thousands of our citizens are going without food. Our hospitals are lacking vital functioning equipment that is necessary to save lives.”

He said it was shameful for Zambians that they have to redirect the patients for treatment to other countries.

“Our unsolicited counsel to government is that they should prioritise the procurement of equipment to those that add value to the quality of life of our people,” he concluded.