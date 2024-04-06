APNAC AFRICA BOSS PAYS A COURTESY CALL ON PRESIDENT HH AT STATEHOUSE

April 5th, 2024

I am the current Zambia Chapter Chairman of APNAC (Africa Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption) and was yesterday elected at the SADC region (SAPNAC) as Board member of APNAC.

Therefore this afternoon I escorted my boss His Excellency Louis Vlavonou who is the overall APNAC President of Africa to the Zambian State House to pay a courtesy call on the Republican Head of State & Government President Hakainde Hichilema- HH. His Excellency Vlavonou is also the Speaker of the Benin Parliament.

With us on the entourage to State House were other APNAC MPs from Zambia (Hon Misheck Nyambose-Veep & Hon Harry Kamboni-SG), Malawi, Cote de Voire, Benin and Zimbabwe.

The two Excellencies underscored the importance of Africa uniting to fight the scourge of Corruption that has rendered most of its inhabitants to continue living in abject poverty.

As the leader of the main opposition PF, we shall support all fights against corruption committed in the past, present and future. This is a fight that we deem not partisan if Zambia ever has to uplift the living standards of our majority citizens.

Together We Can eradicate Corruption in Zambia and Africa.

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front- PF President