Apostle Eunor Guti Unveils Archbishop Ezekiel Guti’s Successor As ZAOGA Leader

Apostle Eunor Guti, the wife of the esteemed late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, has formally introduced three bishops who will now assume leadership and take charge of the church.

The three apostles are Apostle Nyambo, Apostle Joe Guti, and Apostle Steve Simukai.

Speaking following the arrival of the late Archbishop Guti’s body in Harare, Apostle Eunor also encouraged the congregants to love and support each other.

While announcing the three Apostles, Mai Guti said:

“And you know he did not leave us. It’s organized. He organized everything.

” Let’s see someone (sic) saying our Father is gone, [so] the church is going to die. The church is not going to die. Let me say to each one of you, we all need to unite. We all need to love one another with the love of Christ. The same love that was in our Father, the same love that he taught us and showed us.”

Global Outpouring of Condolences

On the 5th of July, the church leader passed away in South Africa. His body was repatriated back to Zimbabwe and arrived on Saturday, where it was received with a hero’s welcome by ZAOGA members.

Since the announcement of Guti’s passing, notable figures such as celebrities, politicians, business executives, clergy, and other prominent figures in Zimbabwe and around the globe have come forward to pay their respects.

The outpouring of condolences and tributes is a testament to the profound impact he had on people from all walks of life.

ZAOGA Church Plans Grand Celebrations to Commemorate Archbishop Guti’s Life

Despite the somber mood of mourning, the church has undertaken meticulous preparations to organise lavish celebrations that will honour and commemorate the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Ezekiel Guti.

The festivities, scheduled to take place from August 3 to 6, are not restricted to Harare alone but have been extended to welcome attendees from all corners of Zimbabwe and beyond.