APOSTLE MICHAEL OROKPO COMING TO ZAMBIA, SHALOM EMBASSY

Apostle Sunday Sinyangwe writes….

Apostle Orokpo Micheal Apeh was born on 1st of March, 1981. He hails from Otukpa in Idoma land, Benue state where he had his childhood.

He holds a Bsc (Bachelors degree in Pure Chemistry), Msc. (Masters Degree in Physical Chemistry) and a Doctorate Degree in Chemistry from the Benue State University of Agriculture, Makurdi (BSU). At a very tender age he began to have encounters of the Lord Jesus Christ but still naive as a child, the Lord began to draw him and to lead him to different quarters to drink of Him. His hunger drove him to sleep in crusade grounds, attend Adullam Bible College and engage in fasting.

Apostle Orokpo Micheal was ordained into the office of the clergy on May 24th, 2019. He is an apostle sent to revive and set man ablaze for Yahweh. He is a fiery preacher who carries the message of revival to quicken the feeble in the nations.

Apostle Michael Orokpo sustains the burden to have men walk in the tangible experience of God and maximize the full scope of their eternal ordinations. Apostle has biblical trainings and certifications from a variety of notable institutions in the world including Christian Apologetics training from the Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM).

Join us this Week at Shalom Embassy HQ with Apostle Michael Orokpo as he teaches us Kingdom mysteries and help us dilute the word of Life.