ARCHBISHOP CHAMA URGES POLITICIANS TO BE PRAYERFUL

… saying this will help the country in promoting peace and unity

Lupososhi District… Saturday June 17, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Archbishop of Kasama Diocese Ignatius Chama has urged politicians to be prayerful saying this will help in promoting peace and unity in the country.



Archbishop Chama said this when he ordained Jackson Musenge and Peter Chileshe as Priests at Saint James Nsombo Parish of Lupososhi District in Northern Province.



Luapula Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Chanda Katotobwe and Former Lupososhi Member of Parliament Hon Lazarus Chungu Bwalya also attended the ordination mass.



He said Zambia being a Christian nation, it is important that politicians who are leading people live a prayerful life.

“And to you politicians, you left whatever you were doing to come and join us in prayers. We say we are a Christian nation, and you Christians who are in leadership it’s important to come and kneel before God. You have done well to leave whatever you were doing to come and pray with us, we say thank you,” he said.



Archbishop Chama encouraged politicians to always look up to God even as they discharge their duties.

And in giving a vote of thanks, Fr. Musenge thanked Archbishop Chama for his support and guidance in his journey to priesthood.

And speaking to Lutanda Radio after the Mass, Hon Katotobwe said he was honored to be part of the ordination celebrations saying he values the work of Priests.



“As Catholics, the ordination of Priests is a very joyous occasion and I must state that today’s ordination mass was well organized. Congratulations to the two Priests who have just been ordained,” he said after the Mass.



“When we have many Priests in a country, we are assured of development because Priests do work hard and help a lot of people. They engage youths on several projects and programs thereby reducing the chances of the young ones engaging in illicit activities.