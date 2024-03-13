Archbishop Mpundu Calls On Us Sanctions Misplaced

OCIDA CALLS ON US SANCTIONS MISPLACED

By Mark Simuuwe

OCIDA asking the US to impose sanctions on UPND top leadership is total misplacement of priorities .

Firstly, UPND has not even enforced the oppressive Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act enacted by the PF government . It is important that this piece of legislation is enforced so that OCIDA can see the difference between the UPND, and the PF whom they support .

Secondly , the group making such calls have forgotten about compensating of Lawrence Banda , Kasongo , Nsama Nsama , Joseph Kaunda among others that were killed by OCIDA friends the PF , the when they were running the country. OCIDA should know that the aforesaid are dead and they will never come back . This should be the starting point; we first sanction all those that killed .

Thirdly , OCIDA should have been asking for the arresting of former ministers and the former head of state for crime against humanity reported to the UN by the UPND after the 2016 rigged elections, arising from the killings that were witnessed and people that still have bullets in their bodies to date .

Fourthly , if OCIDA means well for our country, they should be admitting that there is no bloodshed and arbitrary arrests except those involving those that either allegedly stole public funds , or have abused their freedom of expression by moving from democracy to insults and character assassination .

Further , while we are coming from a government that closed media houses critical of government, no media house has been closed by the UPND government . Even the same OCIDA is free to go all over the media which freedom they were not given by ECL.

Lastly , OCIDA should also accept that while it was fashionable for ECL to arrest whoever defamed him , the criminal defamation clause was removed from the Penal Code cap 87 of the laws of Zambia by the UPND New Dawn Administration, which law has enhanced freedoms of expression.