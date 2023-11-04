ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU SHOULD LEAVE UPND OUT OF PF CONFUSION -Mark Simuuwe

ARCHBISHOP TELESPHORE MPUNDU SHOULD LEAVE UPND OUT OF PF CONFUSION – SIMUUWE

UPND Consultant Mark Simuuwe has advised OCIDA Chairperson Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to leave the ruling party out of the leadership confusion in the Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking to Pan African Radio from Peking University in Beijing, China, Mr. Simuuwe says it is not UPND which postponed the PF Convention and asked former Republican President Edgar Lungu to return to active politics, among others.

And Mr. Simuuwe has indicted Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu of being an old man who lack morals and plays double standards.

In a statement issued this week, Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu warns that Zambia will become a one party State if the ongoing implementation of the plan to kill the PF succeeeds.

PanAfricanRadioNews