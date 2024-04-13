ARE VIRTUAL RALLIES THE BEST ALTERNATIVE FOR UKA

By Francis Chipili, Business and Political Analyst

Following the continued denial of the ago ahead to hold public rallies by the Zambia Police Service to opposition political parties, the United Kwacha Alliance has announced its intensions to use social media to hold virtual rallies.

The questions however are:-

1. How effective in terms of content and or messages assimilation would the virtual rallies be?

2.With the high cost of living the people currently face, how many ordinary citizens would have disposable income to buy extra internet buddles to fully follow UKA’s virtual rallies?

3. What is the small phone and overall national internet utilization by low income, rural and peri urban citizens demographics?

4. Who controls the nation’s cyberspace to guarantee UKA that virtual rallies will be free of state interference?

There’s no question that UKA needs to find a way of organizing as well as providing alternative solutions to the people of Zambia.

However UKA must quickly realize that time for it to cultivate and sow the political field is slowly shrinking. To win the 2026 general elections UKA must never expect a smooth cultivation, sowing, nurturing of the electorates and eventual harvest from the political field.

UKA needs to have a sense of urgency in it’s quest to organize and connect with the people.

Virtual rallies can be done to simply supplement real physical political activities that connects UKA with the masses. UKA must be much more creative in alternative platforms choices