ARMY OFFICER NARRATES HOW STEP MUM WAS PICKED FOR ASSAULTING BABY CLASS PUPIL

A COURT heard how the military officer’s wife accused of torturing her four-year-old step son was picked from a military camp and later charged for assault.

An army officer testified how Longwe Ngosa, 29, picked from her house and handed over to police for allegedly assaulting her four-year-old step son, whose assault experience was shared online in a viral clip.

In this case, Ngosa is charged with assault on a child where it is alleged that between April 1 and July 31, 2023, Ngosa, allegedly assaulted IB, a child under the age of 16 years, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the accused used a knife and hosepipe to inflict pain on the baby class pupil.

Testifying in the case, Steven Chewe, of Apollo military camp, Lusaka west, narrated that on August 4, 2023, there was a report from the officer commanding captain.

“Our officer commanding showed me a video which was trending on social media and he asked us to go and find out the location of the child in the [Facebook] video. We went and found the boy and the mother in the same military camp,” he said.

Mr Mbewe said he was in the company of some officers and the accused’s female neighbours when he arrived at Ngosa’s house.

“We asked the madam [Ngosa] to bring the boy. The boy was brought and we noticed that he had a bandage which we had seen in the video. We asked her some questions as to why the boy was sleeping when his friends were playing outside,” he said.

Mr Mbewe said in response, Ngosa said the boy was not feeling well.

“She requested that the two female neighbours should leave the house. She apologized for what she did,” he said.

Mr Mbewe said the matter was later reported to police and the accused was picked for investigations.

Trial continues next Wednesday, January 24.

Mwebantu