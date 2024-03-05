Arnault, Musk, Zuckerberg and co: Here are the world’s 10 richest people as of March 1, 2024

Business magazine, Forbes, has released an updated list of the world’s richest individuals, which has witnessed almost no change after the January 2024 update.

Leading the pack as of March 1, 2024, is Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company. Arnault became the richest person in the world by adding $19 billion to his net worth in the past month.

His total net worth, according to Forbes, stands at $229.8 billion, surpassing Tesla Founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, although Elon Musk remains in number 2, his net worth rebounded above $200 billion, from $182.6 billion in January.

His total net worth currently stands at $209.7 billion, after adding almost $27 billion in the past month.

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos’ net worth is pegged at $195.5 billion, while Meta Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, saw his fortune rise by $35 billion on the back of Meta’s stock price surging significantly.

Zuckerberg currently remains No. 4 in the world with a net worth of $172.3 billion.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who was previously No. 4 on the list, has now moved to No. 5 in the past month.

India’s Mukesh Ambani returned to the list since he made his last appearance back in February 2022.

This is on the back of Disney announcing that it would merge its operations in India with Ambani’s Reliance Industries in an $8.5 billion deal.

Mukesh Ambani’s net worth stands at $114.4 billion as of midnight on March 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Forbes said that about nine of the world richest people became wealthier than they were a month ago.

When put together, these individuals are worth a combined $1.56 trillion in fortunes, which is $115 billion more than they were a month ago.

See the full list below, complied by Forbes as of March 1, 2024

1. Bernard Arnault

Net worth: $229.8 billion

Source: LVMH/ luxury goods

2. Elon Musk

Net worth: $209.7 billion

Source: Tesla, SpaceX, X (Twitter)

3. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $195.5 billion

Source: Amazon

4. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $172.3 billion

Source: Meta (Facebook)

5. Larry Ellison

Net worth: $139.4 billion

Source: Oracle

6. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $134.6 billion

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

7. Bill Gates

Net worth: $127.5 billion

Source: Microsoft, investments

8. Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $121.5 billion

Source: Microsoft, Clippers, investments

9. Larry Page

Net worth: $115.1 billion

Source: Google

10. Mukesh Ambani

Net worth: $114.4 billion

Source: Reliance Industries

With additional files from Forbes