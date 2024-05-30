ARREST ALL TOP PF LEADERS, SAYS LAURA MITI,THERE SHOULD BE A DOCKET FOR EACH LEADER

Laura Miti writes,

PF leaders have been arrested before for what has seemed like seriously trumped up charges. That “press briefing” yesterday, though, was a full crime scene.

Kaya bokolewa chani but I think each of the people who made the deeply hateful inciting statements have a space on a docket and in a court process.

The kind of reckless evil PF has been capable of, since their days in power, needs to end.

No one should imagine they can mess with Zambia for selfish interest