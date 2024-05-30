ARREST ALL TOP PF LEADERS, SAYS LAURA MITI,THERE SHOULD BE A DOCKET FOR EACH LEADER
Laura Miti writes,
PF leaders have been arrested before for what has seemed like seriously trumped up charges. That “press briefing” yesterday, though, was a full crime scene.
Kaya bokolewa chani but I think each of the people who made the deeply hateful inciting statements have a space on a docket and in a court process.
The kind of reckless evil PF has been capable of, since their days in power, needs to end.
No one should imagine they can mess with Zambia for selfish interest
The truth is when the anointing of God is out of someone he or she remains bitter and God doesn’t look back.
Read 1 Samuel 28:1- 24
In verse 15 – 19 you will fully understand why ECL and his people are behaving the way they are.
so far ba ECL and his team are chasing the wind thinking he can catch up HH going to an extent of invoking the spirit of the dead ( Ba Sata MHRP), you just loo k at the man ECL works of late you will be suprised like Soul chasing David.