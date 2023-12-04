ARREST OF JOURNALIST ZGAMBO, SHOCKING -JOAN CHIRWA

FPI Founder, Joan Chirwa, says it is worrying that Zgambo, aged 50, was held in Police detention for more than three days after his arrest without bond, when the offence he is charged with requires that one is released within 48 hours of arrest and taken to Court.

Chirwa remarks that practicing Journalism is not an offence, hence it is shocking that Police have slapped a charge of Seditious Practices on a Journalist who simply used his platform to disseminate information to the public.

She has called on the Police to exercise maximum restraint when dealing with Journalists, stating that unwarranted arrests over stories is a direct violation of press freedom and an insult to democracy.