Arrest warrant issued for fake Kenyan lawyer – reports

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Kenyan man accused of practising law without qualifications after he skipped court, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) bar association says.

The case has captivated Kenyans ever since the man was outed as an illegitimate lawyer last October, eliciting reactions from outrage to support and amusement.

At the time, legal officials in Kenya urged police to arrest the man, who had been practicing under the name “Brian Mwenda”.

They said the man was a “masquerader” who had stolen the identity of a real lawyer, named Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

He handed himself into the police shortly afterwards.

He was then charged with six counts, including forgery and identity theft, but pleaded not guilty.