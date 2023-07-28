ARRESTED MINISTRY OF FINANCE OFFICIALS OFFER TO PAY BACK

Some Ministry of Finance officials who were arrested for illegally obtaining public funds have approached the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC with the intention of paying back the money.

The ACC arrested 20 people from the Ministry of Finance, who included former Auditor General DICK SICHEMBE and two of his deputies, for illegally obtaining money.

ACC Corporate Affairs Manager TIMOTHY MOONO says the commission is analysing the request and will make its position known soon.

Mr. MOONO says Section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act allows for the suspects to return money and explain fully how they acquired the money.

Speaking at the Second Quarter Press Briefing at Anti Corruption House , Mr. MOONO also confirmed the arrest of Finance Permanent Secretary MUKULI CHIKUBA on multiple offences amounting to two million Kwacha.

Mr. MOONO says among the offences Mr. CHIKUBA allegedly committed are abuse of authority of office, willful failure to follow applicable procedure and theft by public servant.

He has also disclosed that Ministry of Finance Director of Internal Audit FRANCIS NGWENYA has also been arrested and charged for abuse of authority of office, willful failure to follow applicable procedure and obtaining money by false pretences involving over one million Kwacha.

ZNBC