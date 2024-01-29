Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering stepping down in the summer amid links with Barcelona

Mikel Arteta to take the Jurgen Klopp route?

Shocking new report claims Arsenal boss is considering stepping down in the summer amid links with Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta may be the next manager to announce his imminent departure as a report claims that he is considering leaving Arsenal this summer.

After Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season and Xavi confirmed he will step down as Barcelona coach, Arteta is the third big name to be linked with a shock departure this summer. According to Sport, the Spaniard has told people close to him that he is considering calling time on his Arsenal career once the 2023-24 campaign ends.

As Xavi just confirmed his exit on Saturday, the report says that no one at Barcelona has been in touch with Arteta about taking over as head coach at Camp Nou. However, president Joan Laporta is said to be an admirer of the former Barcelona, Arsenal and Everton midfielder and believes he would be a good fit for the club.

Arteta joined Arsenal as head coach in December 2019 and has turned the north London team into Premier League title contenders, having been top of the table until late on last season before they missed out as Manchester City beat them to the crown. His team are still in the mix this season, but have fallen to third place and sit five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arteta’s contract with the north London side runs until the summer of 2025. If he really wants to leave the Gunners a year early, he would have to negotiate with the club for a peaceful end to the partnership which has lasted almost five years.

